FIA doubles down on track limits

At a time drivers are questioning the FIA's clampdown on track limits violations, race director Eduardo Freitas takes an even tougher stance ahead of French Grand Prix.

Barely anyone escaped the attention of the stewards at the Red Bull Ring a fortnight ago, with a total of 43 breaches of the track limits regulations.

Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Sebastian Vettel, and Yuki Tsunoda all received 5s time penalties for repeated offences, while Lewis Hamilton was shown the black and white flag and Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen both had two breaches to their credit.

"Of course everyone has their own opinions about certain things, but like track limits, I think track limits debate this weekend has been a bit of a joke," said Max Verstappen "Not only in F1 but in F2 and F3.

"It's easy to say from the outside, yeah, but you have to just stay within the white lines," he added. "It sounds very easy, but it's not because when you go that quick through a corner and some of them are a bit blind, if you have a bit more understeer, tyres are wearing, it's easy to just go over the white line."

With that in mind, the world champion will not be happy to see the race directors initial note - there will be more, rest assured there will be more - for this weekend, as Eduardo Freitas appears to be doubling down.

"In accordance with the provisions of Article 33.3, the white lines define the track edge," he warns. "During qualifying and the race, each time a driver fails to negotiate with the exit of Turn 10 (the infamous, high-speed Signes), will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the stewards.

But that's not all... far from it.

Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes completely to the right of the first fluorescent yellow bollard on the apex of the corner, must keep completely to the right of the fluorescent yellow bollard and re-join the track by driving through the two arrays of blocks in the runoff by passing to the right of the first and to the left of the second.

Any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 4 by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the fluorescent yellow bollard on the apex of the corner, must keep completely to the left of the fluorescent yellow bollard and re-join the track by driving to the left of the block in the runoff prior to Turn 5.

And finally, any driver going straight on at Turn 8 must re-join the track by driving through the four arrays of blocks in the escape road, to the left of the first, to the right of the second, to the left of the third and to the right of the fourth.

The race directors note is accompanied by pictures of the various turns, which, seeing as they feature the circuit's stark red and blue run-off markings, look all the more ominous.

One has to wonder if the stewards are now on piece work.