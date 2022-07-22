10-place grid penalty for Sainz

As expected, Carlos Sainz has received a grid penalty after Ferrari elected to use a new control electronics on his car. However, further penalties may follow.

The Italian team is almost certain to take on further components thereby relegating the Spaniard to the back of the grid, most likely adding them to his pool for the races at Spa, Zandvoort and Monza that get the second half of the season underway after the summer break.

Lewis Hamilton takes on a new turbocharger, MGU-H, energy store and control electronics, but as this is within his allocation for the season it is without penalty.

Similarly, George Russell and Guanyu Zhou take on new energy stores, the Briton also taking an additional control electronics.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris both take on new exhaust systems.