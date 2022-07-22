French GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Lenovo Grand Prix de France weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Verstappen Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Perez Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 2 4 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 3 6 Sainz Ferrari 3 3 3 3 1 2 4 Ricciardo McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Norris McLaren 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 Alonso Alpine 5 5 5 4 4 4 5 Ocon Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Gasly Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Vettel Aston Martin 2 2 2 3 2 2 2 Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Bottas Alfa Romeo 4 5 5 4 2 3 5 Zhou Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 3 1 2 4 Magnussen Haas 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Schumacher Haas 3 3 3 3 2 2 5