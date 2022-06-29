FIA announces a number of rule tweaks

Following today's meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, the FIA has announced a number of tweaks to the current regulations.

With an eye on the number of engine-related DNFs this season, from this weekend a power unit can be replaced in parc ferme with one of a newer specification, providing it is already in the driver's pool, while a provision has been made to allow temporary repairs.

Until now, changes of specification of engine components replaced in parc ferme meant the driver was forced to start the race from the pitlane.

An update was given in terms of the 2026 power unit regulations, which are due to be finalised and presented before the next World Motor Sport Council meeting, following consultation between the FIA, Formula 1, the current manufacturers and potential newcomers.

In the wake of Ferrari running different floors at the tyre test following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the regulations governing car limitations during tyre testing have been updated.

Deflection tests for rear wing mainplane trailing edge and beam wing flexibility have been updated, in essence the new test being more substantial than before, while fuel will now be permitted to be chilled to 20 degrees C at hotter races with the temperature reference taken one hour in advance of the session.

Also, regulations regarding mirrors have been updated to allow greater rearward visibility, while the stewards may now prohibit the participation of a vehicle whose construction is deemed to be dangerous. Should the relevant information become apparent during a session, such a decision may apply with immediate effect.

Finally, the WMSC rubber-stamped the move which sees the official press conference revert from Friday morning to Thursday afternoon.