Bottas to start from back of grid

Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking on new engine components.

The Finn, who retired from last weekend's British Grand Prix with a gearbox problem, has taken on a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K and control electronics, and in each case this exceeds his allowance.

Though the penalty doesn't affect his grid slot for tomorrow's Sprint, no matter where he finishes the 100 kilometre race he will start Sunday's Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

Lando Norris takes on a new ICE, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, but as these are within his allowance there is no penalty.

Similarly, Charles Leclerc takes on a new Energy store, Guanyu Zhou new control electronics and Mick Schumacher a new exhaust system, all without penalty.