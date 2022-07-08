Site logo

Austrian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

08/07/2022

Times from today's free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:06.302 145.684 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:06.557 0.255
3 Russell Mercedes 1:06.702 0.400
4 Perez Red Bull 1:06.839 0.537
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:06.909 0.607
6 Magnussen Haas 1:06.965 0.663
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:07.039 0.737
8 Alonso Alpine 1:07.100 0.798
9 Schumacher Haas 1:07.246 0.944
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:07.296 0.994
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:07.431 1.129
12 Ocon Alpine 1:07.462 1.160
13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:07.476 1.174
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:07.522 1.220
15 Albon Williams 1:07.582 1.280
16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:07.592 1.290
17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:07.743 1.441
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:07.889 1.587
19 Latifi Williams 1:08.149 1.847
20 Norris McLaren 1:09.915 3.613

