Austrian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:06.302 145.684 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:06.557 0.255 3 Russell Mercedes 1:06.702 0.400 4 Perez Red Bull 1:06.839 0.537 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:06.909 0.607 6 Magnussen Haas 1:06.965 0.663 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:07.039 0.737 8 Alonso Alpine 1:07.100 0.798 9 Schumacher Haas 1:07.246 0.944 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:07.296 0.994 11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:07.431 1.129 12 Ocon Alpine 1:07.462 1.160 13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:07.476 1.174 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:07.522 1.220 15 Albon Williams 1:07.582 1.280 16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:07.592 1.290 17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:07.743 1.441 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:07.889 1.587 19 Latifi Williams 1:08.149 1.847 20 Norris McLaren 1:09.915 3.613