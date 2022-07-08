Site logo

Austrian GP: Power Unit elements

NEWS STORY
08/07/2022

Power unit elements used prior to the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX
Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 3
Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 3
Verstappen Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 3
Perez Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 2 4
Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 1 3 6
Sainz Ferrari 3 3 3 3 1 2 4
Ricciardo McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Alonso Alpine 4 4 4 4 3 3 4
Ocon Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 3
Gasly Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 5
Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 5
Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
Vettel Aston Martin 2 2 2 3 2 2 2
Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
Bottas Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 3 2 2 4
Zhou Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 3 1 1 4
Magnussen Haas 3 3 3 3 2 2 4
Schumacher Haas 3 3 3 3 2 2 4

