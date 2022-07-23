Site logo

French GP: Saturday Free - Times

23/07/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Lenovo Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.272 141.629 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.626 0.354
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.909 0.637
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.255 0.983
5 Perez Red Bull 1:33.293 1.021
6 Russell Mercedes 1:33.376 1.104
7 Alonso Alpine 1:33.505 1.233
8 Albon Williams 1:33.558 1.286
9 Norris McLaren 1:33.669 1.397
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:33.751 1.479
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:33.788 1.516
12 Latifi Williams 1:33.841 1.569
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.869 1.597
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.872 1.600
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.911 1.639
16 Magnussen Haas 1:34.031 1.759
17 Ocon Alpine 1:34.122 1.850
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.177 1.905
19 Schumacher Haas 1:34.222 1.950
20 Vettel Aston Martin 1:34.536 2.264

