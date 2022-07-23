Sainz assists Leclerc to French GP pole

Ahead of Q1 the air temperature is 31 degrees C, while the track temperature is 56 degrees.

Surprisingly, Verstappen was quickest earlier. We say 'surprisingly' because the world champion struggled with understeer and balance yesterday, but this morning was quick straight out of the box. While Perez is happier than yesterday, he is still off the pace.

Ignoring the fact that Sainz will start from the back of the grid after taking on a new engine, the fact is that Ferrari was no match for the Red Bull earlier. Unable to match Verstappen's medium pace while on softs, when the Dutchman fitted the red-banded rubber he left the Maranello pair for dead.

While the Mercedes pair were fourth (Hamilton) and sixth (Russell), both were well off the pace, the seven-time world champion having called for a number of changes overnight, only some of which appeared to have worked - while others didn't, certainly the 'barn door' rear wing.

Also looking good was Alonso and the Williams pair, while McLaren's updates appear to be paying off better than those at AlphaTauri.

Taking on the same engine package as Sainz, Magnussen will also start from the back of the grid, making Haas' bit to score double-points in three consecutive races all that much harder.

Unlike next weekend's race in Hungary, there are overtaking opportunities here, consequently qualifying isn't that important. That said, for those at the front of the grid it presents an opportunity to control the race, while the likes of Sainz - who starts from the back remember - will be seeking clear passage tomorrow without resistance from and rivals who are out of position.

Also, looking at tyre deg it is looking increasingly likely that this will be a two-stopper.

While yesterday it appeared that the softs were good for two hot laps, that was not the case this morning, as Leclerc will be only too glad to tell you.

The lights go green and Stroll leads the way followed by Schumacher, Vettel, Gasly and Leclerc who is a surprisingly early riser.

Being the French Grand Prix, the TV director focusses on Gasly's opening lap. However, it is Monegasque Leclerc who is setting the screen alight.

Schumacher posts a 33.858, Stroll 33.844, Gasly 33.696 only for Leclerc to spoil it all with a 31.727.

Perez, who has been off the pace all weekend, can only manage a 32.354, 0.627s off the Ferrari driver's pace.

Bottas goes third (33.034), ahead of Tsunoda, Zhou, Gasly and Stroll.

Quickest in S2, having struggled in the opening sector, Verstappen crosses the line at 31.891, to go second by 0.164s.

Norris goes fourth (32.627), while Hamilton can only manage 6th (33.041) and Russell 7th (33.178). Splitting the Mercedes pair is Bottas in the Alfa Romeo.

Ricciardo stops the clock at 33.404 to go 9th, but is demoted when Alonso goes fifth (32.819). Ocon posts a 33.346 to go ninth.

Traffic already proving to be a problem, as Perez gets in the way of his teammate, and a Williams frustrates Hamilton's efforts.

Sainz goes third with a 32.297 as Magnussen, who will joining the Spaniard on the back row tomorrow, has yet to emerge from his garage.

With 4 minutes remaining, the final assault gets underway, while the Ferrari pair appear to be content with their efforts, the Bulls head out again. Norris also stays put.

There are 17 drivers on track and while there are plenty of green sectors there are no purples.

Things are not helped when Albon spins, thereby ruining a lot of laps, including Hamilton's.

Russell remains ninth, while Ricciardo remains 12th.

Stroll improves to 15th, but drops into the danger zone when Schumacher goes 11th and Vettel 12th.

However, Ricciardo and Schumacher have their times deleted for exceeding the track limits at Turns 3 and 6 respectively.

So, ironically, Schumacher fails to make the cut, while Magnussen, who starts from the back of the grid, claims sixth with a brilliant lap.

Quickest is Leclerc, ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Norris, Magnussen, Alonso, Bottas, Hamilton and Russell.

We lose Gasly, Stroll, Zhou, Schumacher and Latifi.

Schumacher and Haas are disputing whether he did indeed exceed the track limits. Onboard coverage reveals that he did.

Hamilton leads the way as Q2 gets underway, the Briton followed by Russell, Albon, Tsunoda and Vettel.

Norris setting a blistering pace on his out lap. Indeed, he maintains the pace into his flying lap.

Hamilton posts a 33.329 and Russell a 33.652, while Norris responds with a 32.777.

A 33.568 sees Vettel go third, however he is demoted when Leclerc posts a 32.587 and Alonso a 33.156.

No sooner has Perez gone quickest with a 32.120 than his teammate responds with a 31.990, despite a mistake late in the lap.

Magnussen goes fifth with a 33.111, ahead of Ricciardo, Alonso and Hamilton, as Sainz heads out.

With the track almost to himself, Sainz sets a blistering pace, quickest in all three sectors he crosses the line at 31.081... that's 0.909s quicker than Verstappen.

The Spaniard is rightly impressed.

Ahead of the final assault, Hamilton is ninth and Russell 12th.

"I want to get out early," urges Russell, however, at least seven or eight cars emerge ahead of him.

While Sainz clearly has no need to run again, Verstappen also opts to sit out the remainder of the session.

"Everything you've got please," Ocon is told.

Albon improves to tenth, while Ocon goes sixth.

Vettel can only manage 11th, while Bottas goes 7th.

Tsunoda goes sixth and Alonso fifth.

Leclerc posts a 31.216 to go second as Ricciardo goes ninth with a 32.922.

Magnussen goes seventh, as Hamilton goes fifth and Russell seventh.

Quickest is Sainz, ahead of Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Magnussen, Norris and Tsunoda.

We lose Ricciardo, Ocon, Bottas, Vettel and Albon.