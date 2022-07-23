Site logo

French GP: Qualifying - Times

23/07/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.872 143.811 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.176 0.304
3 Perez Red Bull 1:31.335 0.463
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.765 0.893
5 Norris McLaren 1:32.032 1.160
6 Russell Mercedes 1:32.131 1.259
7 Alonso Alpine 1:32.552 1.680
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.780 1.908
9 Sainz Ferrari No Time
10 Magnussen Haas No Time
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.922
12 Ocon Alpine 1:33.048
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.052
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:33.276
15 Albon Williams 1:33.307
16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.439
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.439
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.674
19 Schumacher Haas 1:33.701
20 Latifi Williams 1:33.794

