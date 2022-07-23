French GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.872 143.811 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.176 0.304 3 Perez Red Bull 1:31.335 0.463 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.765 0.893 5 Norris McLaren 1:32.032 1.160 6 Russell Mercedes 1:32.131 1.259 7 Alonso Alpine 1:32.552 1.680 8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.780 1.908 9 Sainz Ferrari No Time 10 Magnussen Haas No Time 11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.922 12 Ocon Alpine 1:33.048 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.052 14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:33.276 15 Albon Williams 1:33.307 16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.439 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.439 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.674 19 Schumacher Haas 1:33.701 20 Latifi Williams 1:33.794