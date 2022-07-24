Leclerc gifts Verstappen victory in France

Let's be honest, the only way the Weather Gods are going to play a part in the outcome of today's race is if they play about with the thermostat.

Indeed, such are the temperature in France - and much of southern Europe - at present the only time we are likely to witness anything other than slicks is when glitches appear, such as the timing screen informing us that Zhou was on full wets at one point in FP3.

No, make no mistake, today is going to be a scorcher. And therein lies where the Weather Gods really could play a part.

What we are anticipating today is a race of intrigue, a race where both Red Bull and Ferrari are going to have to be on their very best form.

Though Red Bull missed out on pole, Max Verstappen is convinced that the RB18 has the advantage in terms of straight-line speed, courtesy of Ferrari's move towards a high wing set-up that speed over a single lap.

However, while this might give the Maranello outfit the overall advantage, it is thought that this will ultimately lead to higher tyre deg.

"Although Ferrari is quicker through the high-speed (corners), the tyres will be so hot that you can't push as much in the high-speed and therefore hopefully our top speed will help us out more," opined Verstappen yesterday.

"It's always a trade," added Christian Horner. "What we don't know is are they going to be taking more energy from the tyre over a lap? Will that penalise them over a long run? Will they be able to maintain it? What's the best way to achieve the lap time?

"What it's all going to be about is how will the front tyres survive around here through these long turns, 11-12 and the first sector?"

Indeed.

Another problem, certainly as far as Leclerc is concerned, is that he is up against two Red Bull while teammate Sainz is starting from the back of the grid after taking on a new power unit.

Consequently, a strong start is absolutely vital for the Monegasque.

Behind these three we have the prospect of another intriguing battle, this time involving the Mercedes pair, Norris and Alonso. Indeed such is the mouth-watering prospect of this little skirmish that the TV director is going to be spoiled for choice.

Earlier this week, Damon Hill predicted that Hamilton - who makes his 300th start today - will win, the 1999 world champion going so far as to suggest a Mercedes 1-2.

His battle with Russell, Alonso and Norris aside, with all due respect, the only way that is going to happen today is if Leclerc and Verstappen do something silly, and even then we would need Perez to run into problems also.

The midfield fights should be as good as ever, but other than a couple of fired-up Frenchman who start out of position in front of their home fans, we also have the thrilling prospect of Sainz seeking to work his way back through the field. Indeed, having set a strong pace all weekend, Magnussen will be eager to echo the Spaniard's progress.

In addition to the concern over tyre deg, another factor to look out for today is track limits. For much of the weekend the stewards have kept a fairly low profile, but come qualifying and there they were... with Schumacher among those paying the price for running wide.

The hot conditions point towards a two-stopper, although a one-stopper isn't out of the question. Starting on the medium gives most options, as this could be followed by two stints on the hard, or a central stint on the hard followed by a final stint on the medium again. It will all come down to degradation rates, which of course vary from car to car.

The other factor deciding the strategy will obviously be the individual compounds that each driver has left in his race allocation.

A one-stopper might not be impossible but it is harder to achieve with more management required. In which case, it would be medium to hard - or alternatively, hard to medium with a long first stint. But, in all honesty, would anyone really try this?

The pitlane opens and the drivers begin to head out.

"Front brakes a little bit toastie but sure it's okay," reports Russell.

Air temperature is 31 degrees C, while the track temperature is 60 degrees. Seemingly, according to race control, there is 0% chance of rain.

All are starting on mediums bar Bottas, Gasly and Sainz who are on hards, the leading ten all on brand new mediums. Bottas, starting eleventh, is the highest placed hard runner.

They head off on the formation lap. All get away.

As Leclerc makes his way to the grid, Verstappen is clearly in no hurry, the Dutchman almost backing up into his Red Bull teammate.

The grid forms.

They're away! A great start from Leclerc, who pulls ahead of Verstappen, while Hamilton is past Perez and pressuring the Dutchman on the run to Turn 1. As they go through Turn 1, it's Leclerc, Verstappen Hamilton and Perez, with Russell, Norris and Alonso three abreast behind.

Russell, who is on the outside, gets ahead, but a charging Alonso comes back at him out of Turn 2 to claim fifth and immediately begins applying pressure to Perez.

As struggles, the McLarens almost trip up over one another in their efforts to pass the Mercedes.



At the Turn 9 chicane Tsunoda spins following a clash with Ocon, the Frenchman rides the kerb and hits the AlphaTauri.

At the end of lap 1, it's: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Norris, Ricciardo, Ocon and Stroll. Sainz is up to 18th... but Magnussen is 13th!!!

At the end of lap 3, Leclerc enjoys a 1s lead over Verstappen, with Hamilton a further 2.5s behind.

Verstappen closes on Leclerc, the Red Bull clearly quicker on the straights.

Further back, Sainz has passed Gasly for 15th while Magnussen is up to 12th.

Ocon, currently 9th receives a 5s time penalty for causing that collision with Tsunoda, who is currently last.

As Verstappen closes on Leclerc, Perez harries Hamilton. However, lap 5 sees Perez have his time deleted for exceeding the track limits at Turn 3.

Verstappen is all over the Ferrari through Turn 11, and while he is unable to pass the end result seems inevitable.

Next time around, despite the tow from the Ferrari on the Mistral, Verstappen is unable to make anything stick as Leclerc has the advantage in Turn 11.

Having passed Albon, Sainz closes to within 0.124s of Magnussen. Indeed, on lap 7 the Spaniard passes the Dane for 12th.

Russell has passed Alonso for 5th as Magnussen is the first driver to pit. The Finn switches to hards.

Perez is losing ground to Hamilton (2.3s) and falling into the clutches of the second Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Schumacher and Zhou both pit on lap 9, as Verstappen has his time deleted for running wide in Turn 6.

In ninth, Ricciardo leads a DRS train that includes Stroll, Vettel and Sainz.

"We are thinking Plan B, let me know your opinion," Leclerc is asked. "Yeh," he responds.

Tsunoda pits at the end of lap 11.