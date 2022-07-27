Hungary GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Hungary, let's go! It's the last race before the summer break so we'll give it everything and leave it all on the track. It's a challenging circuit with not tonnes of opportunity for overtaking but there is a nice opportunity to get some points. We maximized our result in France, and we've been looking at the data as a team to make sure we're in the best place we can be moving forward with the upgrades. We still have a lot of work to do, particularly in the fight with Alpine, but we're heading into the summer break with our heads held high and in a positive position to fight in part two of the season."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm excited to go to Hungary! I've got some good history with the track having won there in the past so I'm looking forward to the challenges it poses and to hopefully go into the summer break on a positive. Whilst I wasn't satisfied in France, we've learnt a lot in the last couple of days and there's some good things to take into this weekend around the upgrades and optimising them for the car. Let's get out there, have some fun on track and see if we can keep the double points streak going!"

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "The final race before the summer break poses some exciting challenges for the drivers. The Hungaroring is a technical track with its tight and twisty nature which means that overtaking may be a little more difficult. Ensuring we get a good set-up in place during practice so that we're in the best possible position in qualifying will be very important. It will be another very hot weekend for the team. We need to ensure to stay focused and on top of reliability.

"The upgrades in France improved performance, resulting in double points. Whilst there is still a lot of work to do on optimisation, we're in a good position to keep battling with Alpine for fourth in the constructors' championship. Thank you to the team for all their great work leading up to the summer break and into the second half of the doubleheader, one last big push."

Hungaroring

Race laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.381 km/2.722 miles

Total race distance: 306.63 km/190.469 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4