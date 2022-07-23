French GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm very happy. P5 is a great result for us today. The car has been working very well, especially in the low fuel conditions. I feel like we did a very good job, extracted everything we could out of the car and I'm very happy with that. Thank you to the team both at track and the factory for their work to bring the upgrade package to the car and making sure everything was there for us to put together a great final lap.

"There's a long and difficult job to do tomorrow but we're in the best place we can be to secure some good points. Let's see what we can do."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Well obviously, I don't want to be out in Q2. It was close but there are several corners where I'm offline and not really able to get it doing what I want it to do. So, for sure, frustrated, especially when we're close. We have been working hard to get the most out the new parts this weekend, and thanks to everyone who has worked to get them to track. I think we've been hanging around the top ten all weekend, so it showed we're on the brink of it. We'll gain a few spots tomorrow with some engine penalties, so that will move us up the grid. Then we just need to make a good start and hopefully we can show some good race pace and tyre management. I think that'll be key for tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "Overall, this was a positive qualifying session for us with Lando in P5, and Daniel P11, which will become P9 on the grid when other cars take their penalties. Conditions on track at Circuit Paul Ricard were extreme with the heat, and the competition was fierce with the midfield very tightly compressed this weekend. With this in mind, we're happy to be at the front of the group.

"The upgrade we have this weekend appears to be working, and is what allowed Lando to split the Mercedes today. It's been a huge team effort at the factory and here in the garage to get the new parts onto both cars, and everyone involved has my thanks. Now, our focus shifts onto the race. We can learn a little more this evening about our car for what will likely be a very tough French Grand Prix. The aim is to consolidate our grid positions and bring home some good points tomorrow."