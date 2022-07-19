French GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "With the summer break fast approaching, it's important we continue to build on our results this season as the midfield gets tighter. Finishing P7 and P9 in Austria was positive after a difficult start to the weekend and it's great to remain in this battle for fourth in the constructor standings.

"Going back to a standard race weekend format in France should give us the opportunity to improve over the free practice sessions, something we didn't have available to us at Austria's sprint. There is a lot of work to still do but we will continue to push hard on track and secure more points like we did as a team at Paul Ricard last year."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Enchante! I'm looking forward to the French Grand Prix in Le Castellet this weekend. It's an open track with long straights and some interesting corners like Turn 11 which can be physically challenging.

"Small margins make a big difference and at this stage of the season it's important we remain consistent with positive results. I was pleased to be back in the points in Austria and we'll continue to work hard to build momentum with more points in France before heading to Hungary in the double-header."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "We're now past the halfway point of the season and after a pleasing result in Austria with both drivers scoring points, everybody in the team is working hard to give us the best chance to continue positive results at the upcoming double-header in France and Hungary.

"The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard offers a number of opportunities for racing and last year's results were good for the team with Lando and Daniel finishing P5 and P6 respectively.

"The track is known for its long Mistral straight, but there are also some challenging corners around the track including Turns Eight and Nine which require a strong exit before heading into Turns 10 and 11. As always the team back at the factory and at the track are determined to make the most of the weekend, before the final race ahead of shut down in Hungary."

Circuit Paul Ricard

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.842 km/3.630 miles

Total race distance: 309.69 km/192.432 miles

Number of corners: 15 (9 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4