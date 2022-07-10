Austrian GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A positive day, we went forward a good few positions and scored some decent points. I made a couple of mistakes with the track limits and ended-up with a five-second penalty, which probably hurt us. I should have been P6 but, apart from that, a solid day. The pace in the car was reasonable and we got the points that we wanted, so happy in the end. We just need to keep improving and keep pushing for next time. Big thanks to everyone for working so hard at the track and back home, we made a good recovery from Friday to score some decent points"

Daniel Ricciardo: "Obviously the target was points. I think, as a team, we're happy with that. It's a lot better than where we were Friday, so to get double-points is good for us. I was struggling with the left-front on the first stint as I'd had a lock-up into turn one, and put us a bit on the back-foot. So it didn't feel as good as yesterday. We then struggled more with the front, particularly front-left, even without the flat-spot, but I think we did well to get what we could today. I would have loved to have got Magnussen, but we've got to take what we can today. More points, bit of damage-limitation, so pleased with that."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Scoring with both cars is a good outcome from a tough Sprint weekend here in Spielberg. Starting P10 and P11 after a good recovery yesterday, the objective today was simply to move further forward. Finishing P7 and P9 in the Austrian Grand Prix is satisfying after starting the weekend on the back foot with several issues on Friday.

"Thanks to Lando and Daniel for showing great fighting spirit. Same for the team who worked hard this weekend - as they have all through this back-to-back sequence. Today we executed a clean race, which got us where we needed to go. Thanks to everyone here trackside, and back at the factory, together with our colleagues at HPP, for helping secure eight valuable points in our Constructors' Championship battle. A short break now to rest, reset and analyse our performance before we go again in France. We're looking forward to Paul Ricard."

