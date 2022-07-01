British GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A decent day, very tricky in the wind conditions we have here. It's strong gusts at high speed, so the car is difficult to drive, changing every lap, it's inconsistent. But it's the same for everyone. From our side I think the car's performing in a reasonable area, little bit better than maybe we were expecting, so hopefully that can continue into tomorrow. We can make a couple of changes and small improvements in a few areas and continue the pace we had today into tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "This morning wasn't busy, just because of the weather, so didn't have much running. But then the afternoon session was better, and we got a lot of laps. Initially on the Hards it started well in terms of feel, and we got up to pace pretty well with that, however we struggled with the Softs quite a bit. To be in the top ten is positive, and looking where Lando is, is also positive. So, I think there's certainly a lot more to get out of the car. I think we're in a decent place, we'll learn a bit from both cars, make a few little different set-up changes and have fun tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "The mixed weather conditions today at Silverstone presented us with an opportunity to study the car on both a wet and a dry track, which was useful because the weather is likely to continue in this unsettled vein across the remainder of the weekend. It was also quite windy today, which makes the car a little unpredictable and tricky to drive - especially in the high-speed corners. Overall, we're happy that the car seems to be performing better here than we saw in the last two races. We hope to glean as much as we can overnight from the data gathered today, and be as prepared as possible for qualifying and the race."