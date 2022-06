Canada GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited to be heading back to Canada. It will be my second time racing there so it'll be great to get back on track in front of the Canadian fans. The 2019 race certainly didn't end the way I wanted it to, so I'm looking forward to getting back on track and giving it my all. I've done my prep on the sim and I feel up for the challenge in these new cars.

"Baku was difficult with the windy conditions, but it was important to get a double points finish for the team. We still have some work to do to get further up the grid, but I'm confident we will get there, and we have a great team of people working at track and back at the factory to continually push us forward. Let's keep looking ahead and hopefully grab some more points this weekend!"

Daniel Ricciardo: "All of my favourite races seem to start with M, Melbourne, Monaco, Monza and, obviously, Montreal. I'm buzzing to be going back to Canada after a couple of years. Montreal is a great city and there's always a brilliant atmosphere so I'm looking forward to soaking that all up and using it to keep pushing forward on track - it's always a fun one. I got my first win there back in 2014, so hopefully I can use some of that Canadian magic to get some more points for the team this time round.

"It was great to get back in the points in Baku after a tough few races. It was a difficult one, but the hard work and determination clearly paid off and I'm going to use this momentum we have going heading into part two of this double header. I'm excited."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "We're looking forward to going back to Canada after a two-year hiatus. The track is a favourite of lots of the drivers and it will be great to see the Canadian fans again, we felt an incredible amount of support there in 2019.

"It will be interesting to see how our cars perform on the track. It's a fast circuit with a few chicanes and the infamous wall of champions, all of which allows for some good overtaking opportunities and hopefully an exciting race.

"It's important for the team to stay focused as we head into the second half of a double header so let's keep pushing!"

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

Race laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.361 km/2.710 miles

Total race distance: 305.27 km/189.69 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5