"I'm fully committed," insists Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo insists that he remains fully committed to McLaren, while admitting that his results can be better.

While the popular Australian continues to be out-performed by his teammate, Lando Norris, it was not until team boss, Zak Brown spoke out last month that most people actually began to take notice.

The American said that other than his Monza win and a couple of other races, Ricciardo had not met McLaren's expectations.

Cue media storm.

Finishing 12th and 13th in the back-to-back races in Spain and Monaco, Ricciardo arrived in Azerbaijan just behind the ongoing Bling-gate saga and Mohammed Ben Sulayem's criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel as F1's third most talked about topic.

As sections of the media now openly ponder who might replace the Australian at McLaren, even though he has a contract for next season, the Australian was asked about his situation and Brown's comments.

"We've spoken, we've had a catch up," he told reporters at today's FIA press conference.

"Nothing needed to be elaborated on," he added, "sometimes I'm guilty of it was well, getting caught up in the media and not always making total sense of things and I just like to talk.

"The clarity is clear for us moving forward, my contract is clear with the team until the end of next year. I'm fully committed, I've certainly voiced that, and it's obviously now just on track to show it and show these moments and these races I know I'm capable of.

"I have the full support of the team and we want to do it together."

Other than fifth in his home race, Ricciardo's only other points this season have come from the Sprint at Imola, and as a result he trails teammate, Lando Norris by 37 points, whilst being out-qualified 6-1 also.

Last time out, in Monaco, where he has previously won, he finished a distant 13th.

"I think it's why I'm probably being talked about," he said, "finishing 13th... people know I can be better and I guess it speaks to my results in the past and I guess me as a driver that people believe in me.

"I don't expect an amazing narrative when I cross the line in 13th," he added. "I like pressure, it's a good platform to perform on, and it's also why I signed up to this. I love it, success after struggle always tastes sweeter so that's what I look forward to."

Asked if the fact he has a contract for next year makes him in any way complacent, he said: "It does give some comfort but that comfort shouldn't be misconstrued with complacency, absolutely not.

"It's a simple as this," he continued, "my results, I want them to be better, I know they can be better, and I want to enjoy that success with the team. I'm not going to sit back in 13th and be happy with that or complacent with that, not at all."