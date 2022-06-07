Azerbaijan GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited to be heading to Baku! It's cool to be at another street circuit and last year's race showed that anything can happen. It will be great to see what we can do in the new cars around this unique circuit. I've finished in the points both times I've raced at this track so hopefully I can keep that up and get some more points for the team this year.

‘I'm feeling back to usual myself after the weekend off and I've recovered well after a tough two weeks. I'm excited to see what I can do going into this next double header, so let's get stuck in!"

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm a big fan of the Baku Circuit, it has some exciting features and it's always a fun battle heading into Turn 1, where you often end up with three cars running side by side. There's a couple of different ways we can play it strategy wise this weekend but track position for lights out on Sunday will be important, even with the overtaking opportunities the longest straight on the calendar offers. There's always an element of unpredictability at street circuits so I'm ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come my way. Whilst Monaco wasn't quite what I wanted it to be, I'm feeling confident that we can keep pushing ahead and make the most of this weekend. Well done Baku!"

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "The team is feeling prepared for Baku after the European double header. We've been busy over the last week analysing the data we've gathered on our new upgrades and ensuring they're fully optimised. This has also been an opportunity for the team to rest up and get ready to go for another set of exciting back-to-back races

"While both Baku and Monaco are street circuits, both require a very different approach to setting up the car. Its long straight, which sees the highest top speed on the calendar, demands a reduced downforce setup, which is rare for a street circuit.

"What remains the same, however, is that that any mistake is punished at a street circuit. That presents both challenges and opportunities, which I'm sure will create an exciting race. Let's keep pushing and maximise this weekend before heading over to Canada."

Baku City Circuit

Race laps: 51

Circuit length: 6.003 km/3.730 miles

Total race distance: 306.049 km/190.170 miles

Number of corners: 20 (8 right, 12 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 andSoft: C5