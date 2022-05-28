Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm happy with today. I think it was the maximum we could achieve. The car was good all weekend and I think today we showed that we extracted a lot out of the car, and we put in some good laps. It wasn't quite enough to be ahead of the top two teams but good enough to be ahead of everyone else, which is always the next step. So, I'm happy but there is one more job to do tomorrow. The focus is to try and go forward if possible – but it's difficult – so we will try to stay where we are as a minimum and get some good points."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It's not the result I wanted. I was just trying to get back into the flow of it in FP3, and then we made a few set-up changes for qualifying. Q1 felt a bit more competitive, and I think we did some decent laps. There were a couple of mistakes here and there, but I felt like the pace was in it at the time. And then Q2, when everyone was able to make that step, I struggled to get more out of the car and felt I was at the limit. We'll keep at it and hopefully it rains tomorrow."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Mixed feelings after the Monaco qualifying for us. Starting the race tomorrow in P5 is a great result of the work the entire team has put into the development of the car with the updated package we brought to Barcelona. Lando felt comfortable around here from the first run onwards yesterday and delivered great laps when required. Unfortunately, Daniel couldn't progress into Q3 and starts the race from P14 tomorrow. Big thank you to his crew for repairing the car overnight after the crash yesterday and having it ready again for FP3 today. The weather forecast could spice up things for tomorrow. Maximum focus now on preparation for the race as we want to be ready with both cars for any opportunities that come our way."

