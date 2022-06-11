Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's a little bit frustrating to miss-out on Q3 by such a small gap, but I think we did a decent job today. We've been struggling a bit more with the car here on this track and we were close. I don't think we were miles off getting into Q3. I'd put it down to a couple of smaller mistakes by me and maybe not getting the ideal strategy for the tyres in the final few laps but I don't think we expected a lot more today anyway. It's still a decent position, we're not far away from the points. The job now is to try and move forward tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "After such a tough weekend in Monaco, I have to take the positives that we look more competitive here so far, and I feel a little bit more like I'm getting the feeling back that I'm after with the car. So generally, as a whole, so far I'm more pleased with this weekend but obviously we're 11th and 12th, so it's not positions that we're jumping up and down over. Personally, I found some things with the car that are suiting me, and I've felt like I've been able to lean on it and be a bit more comfortable. I think with qualifying, I was maybe just expecting a little more from the step that we could make, but as a team we'll review everything and take the small positives for now and look forward to the race."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Qualifying in Baku was what we were expecting. Sector Three is very challenging for our package and, despite taking some very good steps forward across the practice sessions, it just wasn't quite enough to progress into Q3. Our focus now switches to race-prep. This is a street circuit with a history of presenting opportunities. We're starting close to the positions scoring points, in the mix with our main Constructors' Championship competitors all around us. Let's go and get into the points tomorrow."