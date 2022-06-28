British GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm so excited to be heading back to my home race at Silverstone. Seeing the British fans and all the papaya as we drive round the track is always so motivating and such a boost for the team - nothing beats a home crowd. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone in the fan zone and soaking up the atmosphere.

"We've been working hard on our performance since the last race in Canada and working as a team to understand what we need to do better. We've got a good understanding of that now, and although we know there are no overnight fixes, we'll be doing everything we can to give the home fans something to cheer about."

Daniel Ricciardo: "The British Grand Prix... let's go! It's a home race for the team and that means we'll definitely feel the support in the grandstands. There was a sea of papaya last year, so I'm excited to head there again this year. It's the race where I made my F1 debut, so it holds a special place in my heart anyway, but it's also a great circuit to race on too, so I can't wait to get out on track.

"Canada was a difficult one, but we have to learn from it and keep moving forward. Silverstone offers some good overtaking opportunities, so it will be fun to see what we can do in these new regulation cars. I'm excited to get on track and hopefully get back up the pointy end for our home crowd – we have awesome fans so we will do everything we can to deliver for them."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "There is nothing better than a home race and the whole team is looking forward to seeing the papaya fans among the sell-out crowd. Of course, as well as being a home race for the team, Silverstone also marks Lando's home Grand Prix, which means we really feel the support from the grandstands. Plenty of our own team will also be at the race, seeing their hard work in action.

"It's been good to spend some time away from track since Canada. Since then, we've reviewed the weekend, know where we need to improve, and we're now putting our full focus on the weekend ahead of us.

"The track itself is a fast one. Some of its iconic features such as Maggots & Becketts are a challenge for any driver so it will certainly be an exciting one for the fans. Logistically it's a nicer one for the team as it's a shorter journey to the circuit compared to usual - certainly a perk of a home race. Let's keep going and keep pushing forward, see you soon British fans."

Silverstone Circuit

Race laps: 52

Circuit length: 5.891 km/ 3.660 miles

Total race distance: 306.198 km/190.263 miles

Number of corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3