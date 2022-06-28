British GP: Preview - Pirelli

Along with Suzuka in Japan and Spa in Belgium, Silverstone places the highest energy demands on tyres all year, which is why the hardest tyres in the range have been nominated: C1 as the P Zero White hard, C2 as the P Zero Yellow medium, and C3 as the P Zero Red soft. This is the third time that this combination has been nominated all year.

Ultra-rapid and high-energy corners such as the Maggotts and Becketts complex aren't the only challenge that Silverstone has to offer: the weather can be extremely variable, from bright sunshine to heavy rain.

Last year's race was won with two tyre changes: one of them taking place under an early red flag period following the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Nearly all the drivers completed two stints on the medium plus a final one on the hard. This year, the compounds and structures are completely different, and there's no sprint qualifying either – which was a factor in the strategy last year.

Mario Isola: "The British Grand Prix was where the new show car for the 2022 season was displayed last year, to highlight the future direction of the sport that we have embarked on from this season. The latest aerodynamic regulations are designed to allow drivers to follow each other more closely for longer to give more chance of overtaking, as we saw in Canada, while the tyres are designed to provide less overheating, more stability, and increased driveability within a wider working window. All these aspects will be tested this weekend, on one of the most challenging tracks for tyres of the year."