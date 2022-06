Porpoising directive likely to be introduced at Silverstone

The FIA has confirmed that the directive relating to porpoising will not be introduced this weekend but (more likely) at Silverstone.

Having announced on the eve of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix that it was taking action, it was immediately assumed that the directive would be applied this weekend.

However, admitting that there is no magic fix, this weekend will be spent gathering data in the hope of introducing the directive at Silverstone next month.

Before any further action can be taken, a metric must first be established, this being the mandated limit for vertical movement of the car which if exceeded would mean compulsory raising of the ride height.

Following the issuing of the directive on Thursday, it was assumed the metric would be introduced this weekend, but instead FIA officials will be gathering data for its introduction, possibly at Silverstone.

"The technical directive does not specifically state that the metric would be applied for this race," said an FIA spokesperson, according to The Race.

"It is felt that the complexity of establishing that metric from all the data from the different cars is not going to be an overnight job.

"There will be a careful and full analysis of the data gathered this weekend and any application of it will be appropriate to whatever arises from the analysis."

Along with the porpoising phenomenon, which continued to plague a number of drivers as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend got underway, there are also complaints about the stiffness of certain cars.

However, due to the bumpy nature of the Montreal track it is entirely possible that some of the bouncing being witnessed is due to the track as opposed to the cars.

