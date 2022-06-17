Red Bull and Ferrari break curfew

Red Bull and Ferrari have both broken the mandatory curfew as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend gets underway.

On Wednesday night team personnel of both teams, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the thirteen hour period which commenced at 20:00 on 15 June, forty-two hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends, twenty-nine hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 09:00 on 16 June.

For Red Bull this was the second of the eight individual exceptions and for Ferrari it was the first, therefore no action will be taken.