Canada GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the AWS Grand Prix du Canada weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Verstappen Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Perez Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 4 Leclerc Ferrari 2 3 2 2 1 1 4 Sainz Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 4 Ricciardo McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Alonso Alpine 4 4 4 4 3 3 4 Ocon Alpine 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Gasly Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 3 3 3 3 1 1 4 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 Vettel Aston Martin 2 2 2 3 2 2 2 Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 Bottas Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 2 1 2 4 Zhou Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Magnussen Haas 2 2 2 3 2 2 3 Schumacher Haas 2 2 2 2 2 2 4