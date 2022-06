Canada GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We haven't been to Montreal for a while so it's exciting to go back and see how the track is, it has quite a unique layout and it will be interesting to see what the surface is like, hopefully our car will work well this weekend. I always look forward to going to Montreal, it's a really beautiful city and arriving off the back of a 1-2 in Baku, it would be great to leave Canada with the same result. It is of course great that we are ahead in the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships but there's still a long way to go, we need to keep pushing as a Team and maximise point scoring as much as possible."

Sergio Perez: "We're going to Canada at a great moment for the Team. Scoring maximum points in Baku was a brilliant result for us all and keeps us in the fight for both titles. For me it was a frustrating day in parts but when you have a disappointing day and still come second and get fastest lap you can't say it's too bad! This car is really performing on the street circuits so we are confident we can put together another strong performance this weekend and keep the momentum going at the top. I am going to spend some time understanding the race in Baku more with my engineers so that I can get the most this weekend. It's nice to be back in Canada, it's a circuit I enjoy driving and taking a car to it which is so competitive is going to be fun."

• The Team are currently 1-2 in the Drivers' Championship for the first time in 11 years, when Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber led the way following the 2011 Belgian Grand Prix.

• Max and Checo have finished 1-2 at three of the last five races, and in the process have scored 210 of a possible 220 points.

• This weekend is Max's 150th Grand Prix start since making his debut as a 17-year-old in the 2015 Australian Grand Prix. He holds the records for F1's youngest starter, youngest point scorer, youngest race leader, youngest podium finisher, youngest race winner and youngest to set a fastest lap, all of which he achieved while still a teenager. Now aged 24, Max is the youngest to reach 25 wins in F1 history.

• Checo is on the best run of his career right now, with his five finishes in the top two this year being as many as he achieved in his previous 11 seasons in F1 combined. The Mexican currently has the longest streak of top four finishes - seven in a row!