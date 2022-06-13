"Sh*t happens," says Verstappen of Ferrari's demise

Having suffered his own fair share of bad luck this season, Max Verstappen has little empathy for his Ferrari counterparts.

Retiring from two of the first three races of the season, the world champion can fully understand Charles Leclerc's pain as the youngster suffered his second DNF of the year.

However, enjoying a 34 point comfort cushion, the Dutchman - seen here with Helmut Marko, the pair looking equally distraught at Ferrari's misfortune - has little sympathy for the Monegasque.

"I would always say sh*t happens," he told reporters at the post-race press conference. "That's racing.

"You know, it happened to me, it happened to many people in the past," he added. "Unfortunately, it's happening to Charles.

"If I will be in the same situation I would also be disappointed. I think that's very normal. But yeah, it's about how you come out of it.

"You always look at how to improve things. That's what we did as well in the beginning of the season. You learn from it. You don't like it, you're angry, but we turned it around.

"You always have to stay on it because something else might happen and you always have to prevent these issues from happening."

Of course, with an eye on Red Bull's ongoing DRS issue, which could well raise its head in Montreal next weekend, Max may well be wondering if Lady Luck is about to deal him a bad hand.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Baku, here.