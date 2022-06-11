Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Sergio Perez: "We were on the limit at times, chasing the lap time massively to try and improve but unfortunately we didn't manage to make the most out of it. We had a little issue with the refueling on my car in Q3, which meant we were out of sequence for our final lap but I still think that three tenths was probably too much to find to close the gap to Ferrari. I am still on the front row and it is a long race ahead where anything can happen, especially here. We have both cars in between the Ferraris which is a good thing. Tomorrow we are going to work as a Team to try and get Ferrari and it would be ideal to get a one-two - we are going to push them hard."

Max Verstappen: "You always take quite a lot of risk and push the car to the limit on a street circuit, but you also have to be happy with the balance of the car and I didn't have that today. It was difficult to find a good balance here, which means we're lacking consistency in how you approach your lap. There's still quite a bit of work to do. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the run into turn one is very short but it's a long race, let's see what we can do. Ferrari put in some really quick laps and it looks like they have a good pace, let's hope we can put some good pressure on them. Past races in Baku have shown that a lot of things can happen, we just need to stay calm and focus on having a good race tomorrow."

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO: "It's always tricky to navigate through the sessions here with plenty of incidents and yellow flags, but both drivers extracted every last bit out of the car in their Q3 runs. Checo had a small issue whilst refuelling before Q3 that caused him to be slightly out of sequence but again, a very strong, clean lap from him to put him second on the grid, with Max incredibly close behind. Ferrari had a slight advantage over a single lap but we're right up there in second and third on a track you can overtake on, so it should be an exciting race tomorrow."