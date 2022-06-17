Site logo

Tsunoda to start Canadian GP from back of grid

NEWS STORY
17/06/2022

Having exceeded his allocation of power units, AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will start Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

The Japanese joins Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen in taking on a new ICE (internal combustion engine).

Ocon, Magnussen and Tsunoda also take on a new turbocharger.

All four take on new MGU-Hs, while Leclerc, Ocon and Tsunoda take on new MGU-Ks.

The AlphaTauri driver takes on a new energy store as well as new control electronics, Leclerc, Stroll and Latifi also taking on the latter.

It is the ICE, MGU-H and MGU-K where Tsunoda exceeds his allowance and as the various penalties exceed 15 places he is forced to start from the back of the grid.

As expected, Leclerc has taken on several new elements however in avoiding a new turbocharger he avoids penalty.

