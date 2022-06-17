Canada GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.158 129.800 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:15.404 0.246 3 Alonso Alpine 1:15.531 0.373 4 Perez Red Bull 1:15.619 0.461 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.666 0.508 6 Russell Mercedes 1:15.822 0.664 7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.877 0.719 8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.877 0.719 9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:16.041 0.883 10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:16.083 0.925 11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:16.165 1.007 12 Norris McLaren 1:16.211 1.053 13 Albon Williams 1:16.308 1.150 14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:16.322 1.164 15 Ocon Alpine 1:16.421 1.263 16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:16.426 1.268 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:17.152 1.994 18 Schumacher Haas 1:17.223 2.065 19 Latifi Williams 1:17.241 2.083 20 Magnussen Haas 1:17.555 2.397