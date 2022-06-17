Site logo

Canada GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
17/06/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.158 129.800 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:15.404 0.246
3 Alonso Alpine 1:15.531 0.373
4 Perez Red Bull 1:15.619 0.461
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.666 0.508
6 Russell Mercedes 1:15.822 0.664
7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.877 0.719
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.877 0.719
9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:16.041 0.883
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:16.083 0.925
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:16.165 1.007
12 Norris McLaren 1:16.211 1.053
13 Albon Williams 1:16.308 1.150
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:16.322 1.164
15 Ocon Alpine 1:16.421 1.263
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:16.426 1.268
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:17.152 1.994
18 Schumacher Haas 1:17.223 2.065
19 Latifi Williams 1:17.241 2.083
20 Magnussen Haas 1:17.555 2.397

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms