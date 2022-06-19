Canada GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NH NM Ocon Alpine NM NH NM Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH Alonso Alpine NM NH NM Stroll Aston Martin NH UM Ricciardo McLaren NM NH NH Vettel Aston Martin UM UH UH Albon Williams NM NH NH Gasly AlphaTauri NM NH NH Norris McLaren NH NH NM Latifi Williams NM NH NH Magnussen Haas NM NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH Schumacher Haas NM Perez Red Bull NH

