Canada GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
19/06/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NH NM
Ocon Alpine NM NH NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH
Alonso Alpine NM NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin NH UM
Ricciardo McLaren NM NH NH
Vettel Aston Martin UM UH UH
Albon Williams NM NH NH
Gasly AlphaTauri NM NH NH
Norris McLaren NH NH NM
Latifi Williams NM NH NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH
Schumacher Haas NM
Perez Red Bull NH

