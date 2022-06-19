Site logo

Canada GP: Race team notes - Pirelli

NEWS STORY
19/06/2022

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed the win from pole with a two-stop strategy - but he didn't quite complete the grand slam, as the fastest lap honour went to Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who chased the Dutchman down to the finish on an identical strategy.

Virtual safety cars and a full safety car influenced the strategy today, with Verstappen and Sainz making their first stops on the back of separate virtual safety car periods and Sainz later making his second stop under a full safety car - ensuring that he started his final stint right on Verstappen's tail, to set up an exciting finale.

After heavy rain yesterday, the sun was out again in Montreal with similar temperatures to those of Friday, at around 25 degrees ambient and 40 degrees on track.

Most of the drivers started on the P Zero Yellow medium tyre as predicted, but five started on the P Zero White hard. These included the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth after starting from the back.

Mario Isola: "It was nice to see our new 18-inch tyres providing close competition in Canada all the way down the grid, delivering some hard-fought battles. The same strategy but slightly different timings for Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz set up a thrilling fight to the finish, in which they were able to follow each other right to the flag. The P Zero medium and hard tyres allowed all the drivers to push to the maximum from start to finish, enabling a duel for victory and a brilliant fightback from the bottom of the grid for Charles Leclerc."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms