Canada GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.299 119.996 mph 2 Alonso Alpine 1:21.944 0.645 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:22.096 0.797 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.891 1.592 5 Magnussen Haas 1:22.960 1.661 6 Schumacher Haas 1:23.356 2.057 7 Ocon Alpine 1:23.529 2.230 8 Russell Mercedes 1:23.557 2.258 9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:23.749 2.450 10 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:24.030 2.731 11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:26.788 12 Albon Williams 1:26.858 13 Perez Red Bull 1:33.127 14 Norris McLaren No Time 15 Leclerc Ferrari No Time 16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:34.492 17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:34.512 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.532 19 Latifi Williams 1:35.660 20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.575