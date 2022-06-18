Site logo

Canada GP: Qualifying - Times

18/06/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.299 119.996 mph
2 Alonso Alpine 1:21.944 0.645
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:22.096 0.797
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.891 1.592
5 Magnussen Haas 1:22.960 1.661
6 Schumacher Haas 1:23.356 2.057
7 Ocon Alpine 1:23.529 2.230
8 Russell Mercedes 1:23.557 2.258
9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:23.749 2.450
10 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:24.030 2.731
11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:26.788
12 Albon Williams 1:26.858
13 Perez Red Bull 1:33.127
14 Norris McLaren No Time
15 Leclerc Ferrari No Time
16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:34.492
17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:34.512
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.532
19 Latifi Williams 1:35.660
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.575

