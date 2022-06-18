Canada GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Alonso Alpine 1:33.836 103.964 mph 2 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.889 0.053 3 Vettel Aston Martin 1:33.891 0.055 4 Ocon Alpine 1:34.003 0.167 5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:34.110 0.274 6 Norris McLaren 1:34.248 0.412 7 Russell Mercedes 1:34.259 0.423 8 Perez Red Bull 1:34.498 0.662 9 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.616 0.780 10 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.778 0.942 11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:35.016 1.180 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:35.213 1.377 13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.531 1.695 14 Magnussen Haas 1:35.643 1.807 15 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.692 1.856 16 Albon Williams 1:35.761 1.925 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.261 2.425 18 Schumacher Haas 1:37.388 3.552 19 Latifi Williams 1:38.394 4.558 20 Leclerc Ferrari No Time