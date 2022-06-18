Site logo

Canada GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
18/06/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Alonso Alpine 1:33.836 103.964 mph
2 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:33.889 0.053
3 Vettel Aston Martin 1:33.891 0.055
4 Ocon Alpine 1:34.003 0.167
5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:34.110 0.274
6 Norris McLaren 1:34.248 0.412
7 Russell Mercedes 1:34.259 0.423
8 Perez Red Bull 1:34.498 0.662
9 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.616 0.780
10 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.778 0.942
11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:35.016 1.180
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:35.213 1.377
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.531 1.695
14 Magnussen Haas 1:35.643 1.807
15 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.692 1.856
16 Albon Williams 1:35.761 1.925
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.261 2.425
18 Schumacher Haas 1:37.388 3.552
19 Latifi Williams 1:38.394 4.558
20 Leclerc Ferrari No Time

