Canada GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.127 131.606 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.208 0.081 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:14.352 0.225 4 Vettel Aston Martin 1:14.442 0.315 5 Alonso Alpine 1:14.543 0.416 6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:14.879 0.752 7 Russell Mercedes 1:14.971 0.844 8 Norris McLaren 1:14.987 0.860 9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:15.033 0.906 10 Ocon Alpine 1:15.119 0.992 11 Perez Red Bull 1:15.167 1.040 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.396 1.269 13 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.421 1.294 14 Magnussen Haas 1:15.499 1.372 15 Schumacher Haas 1:15.516 1.389 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:15.526 1.399 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:15.567 1.440 18 Albon Williams 1:16.171 2.044 19 Latifi Williams 1:16.509 2.382 20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time