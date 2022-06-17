Site logo

Canada GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

17/06/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.127 131.606 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.208 0.081
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:14.352 0.225
4 Vettel Aston Martin 1:14.442 0.315
5 Alonso Alpine 1:14.543 0.416
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:14.879 0.752
7 Russell Mercedes 1:14.971 0.844
8 Norris McLaren 1:14.987 0.860
9 Ricciardo McLaren 1:15.033 0.906
10 Ocon Alpine 1:15.119 0.992
11 Perez Red Bull 1:15.167 1.040
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.396 1.269
13 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.421 1.294
14 Magnussen Haas 1:15.499 1.372
15 Schumacher Haas 1:15.516 1.389
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:15.526 1.399
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:15.567 1.440
18 Albon Williams 1:16.171 2.044
19 Latifi Williams 1:16.509 2.382
20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time

