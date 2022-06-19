Site logo

Canada GP: Result

19/06/2022

Result of the AWS Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 70 1h 36:21.757
2 Sainz Ferrari 70 + 0:00.993
3 Hamilton Mercedes 70 + 0:07.006
4 Russell Mercedes 70 + 0:12.313
5 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:15.168
6 Ocon Alpine 70 + 0:23.890
7 Alonso Alpine 70 + 0:24.945
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 70 + 0:25.247
9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 70 + 0:26.952
10 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 0:38.222
11 Ricciardo McLaren 70 + 0:43.047
12 Vettel Aston Martin 70 + 0:44.245
13 Albon Williams 70 + 0:44.893
14 Gasly AlphaTauri 70 + 0:45.183
15 Norris McLaren 70 + 0:52.145
16 Latifi Williams 70 + 0:59.978
17 Magnussen Haas 70 + 1:08.180
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 47 Accident
Schumacher Haas 18 Retired
Perez Red Bull 7 Retired

Fastest Lap: Sainz (Ferrari) 1:15.749 (Lap 63)

