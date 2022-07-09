Austrian GP: Sprint team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Positive overall, we went forward a good few positions and we should be starting P10 tomorrow, but it wasn't easy. I had to use the tyres a lot in the first part of the race and they then dropped off a bit halfway through. Apart from that, I'm happy with the result. We did pretty much exactly what we wanted to do."

Daniel Ricciardo: "There are certainly some positives to take. We moved forward and had a bit more pace than a few of the cars in front as well. It's been a pretty tricky weekend, so I'd say that was one of our better sessions. We'll obviously try to get into the points tomorrow. I think with a few more laps today, we would have had a chance to crack into the top 10. So tomorrow with a longer race we might have a bit more of an opportunity. I think the others will try to improve overnight, so we have to still find a bit more in the car, but it was more encouraging, and we look forward to tomorrow."

Andreas Seidl: "We hit the ground running today, following a lot of hard work overnight to solve the issues that affected us yesterday. The objective for the Sprint was to move up positions and get ourselves into a better spot to start tomorrow's Austrian Grand Prix. We managed that very well.

"The plan for tomorrow is much as it was for today: race hard, move up further positions, score points with both cars. This is an exciting circuit that produces dramatic races, spurred on by a big crowd that generates a wonderful atmosphere. We're looking forward to it."