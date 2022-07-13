Ricciardo remains "committed" to McLaren

As speculation mounts, Daniel Ricciardo has taken to social media to insist that he remains committed to McLaren until the end of 2023.

"There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me," Ricciardo posted on social media this morning. "I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport.

"Appreciate it hasn't always been easy, but who wants easy! I'm working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs.

"I still want this more than ever. See you in Le Castellet. Daniel."

The message comes after Colton Herta completed a two-day test with the Woking team, which has also announced the addition of 2021 IndyCar champion, Alex Palou to it driver "roster", though it fails to reveal precisely what the Spaniard will be driving.

Ever since Zak Brown claimed that Ricciardo hasn't lived up to expectations, speculation has intensified over the Australian's future, and though the American has since played down his comment, and even said that Ricciardo will race for the team in 2023, these latest events don't help the situation.

Indeed, this morning's message, which was clearly in reaction to the recent events, came from Ricciardo's own social media account and not McLaren's.

Ricciardo might remain committed to McLaren, but is McLaren committed to him?