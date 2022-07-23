No F1 future for de Vries at Mercedes, admits Wolff

Toto Wolff has admitted that if Nyck de Vries is seeking a place on the F1 grid, the answer doesn't lie with Mercedes.

The Austrian was speaking after the Dutch driver had posted the ninth best time in opening practice after taking over Lewis Hamilton's car. Regular driver, George Russell was fourth quickest, out-pacing the reigning Formula E champion by just 0.545s.

Like Oscar Piastri, the highly-rated de Vries is unable to find a place on the F1 grid, and with Mercedes withdrawing from Formula E this season, the 2019 F2 champion's options are limited.

"If we are not able to provide him with an interesting Formula One project, in a way we need to let him go," Wolff told Sky Sports.

"He's looking at various options," he continued, "Sportscars and maybe Formula E, but you must never give up on the opportunity that one day a Formula One door can open and today was very good.

"I can't really help him," insisted the Austrian. "We can't really tell any team to look at him and consider him because that would be felt like an interference and that goes the contrary way."

Ironically, Mercedes has sold its Formula E project to McLaren, which of course has an abundance of drivers in its pool. Indeed, with so many IndyCar drivers on its books, perhaps de Vries' best hopes lie across the Atlantic.

