French GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A reasonable day. It's been a day of trying the new parts on the car and trying to understand them and figure them out for tomorrow. I think we've done that. The pace of the car and the handling's in a reasonable position - but also a bit different between the old package and the new package. There's still some adapting to do with my driving and so on, so a bit more potential to move forward tomorrow. We'll have a look this evening, figure it out and see what we can improve on for Saturday."

Daniel Ricciardo: "We were trying quite a bit today with some updates to the car and I'd say we are still trying to figure out the best way to set the car up with it, so still learning. I think looking at the positions, both cars in the top 10 is obviously not too bad - but I do think there's still quite a lot to come from that. I think we've still certainly got some more in it. We'll just try to fine-tune it and understand a bit more tonight. I think we feel ok about today but there's quite a bit more to get out of it so we will get out there tomorrow and have a bit more fun."

James Key, Executive Director, Technical: "It's been a reasonably productive day. During FP1 Daniel ran our new development package that we have brought for this event, working on gathering track data and dialling the mechanical set-up in to compliment the updated aero spec. Lando stayed on the previous spec of car to give us a useful reference point and worked on general set-up and tyres during FP1, moving to the new bodywork spec for FP2 to give a rough back-to-back. There is still much to analyse and learn from all the data we have acquired today, but initial driver feedback has been positive and informative which is a good start point. We will continue to work on understanding the influence of the aero updates run today and hope to further optimise our cars for tomorrow's running."