Hungary GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
30/07/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Latifi Williams 1:41.480 96.574 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.141 0.661
3 Albon Williams 1:42.381 0.901
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.205 1.725
5 Russell Mercedes 1:43.434 1.954
6 Alonso Alpine 1:43.570 2.090
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:43.589 2.109
8 Norris McLaren 1:43.743 2.263
9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:44.178 2.698
10 Magnussen Haas 1:44.655 3.175
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.832 3.352
12 Schumacher Haas 1:45.156 3.676
13 Ocon Alpine 1:45.570 4.090
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:45.624 4.144
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:45.638 4.158
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:45.691 4.211
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.850 4.370
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:45.930 4.450
19 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:46.091 4.611
20 Perez Red Bull 1:48.240 6.760

