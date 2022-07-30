Hungary GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Latifi Williams 1:41.480 96.574 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.141 0.661 3 Albon Williams 1:42.381 0.901 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.205 1.725 5 Russell Mercedes 1:43.434 1.954 6 Alonso Alpine 1:43.570 2.090 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:43.589 2.109 8 Norris McLaren 1:43.743 2.263 9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:44.178 2.698 10 Magnussen Haas 1:44.655 3.175 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.832 3.352 12 Schumacher Haas 1:45.156 3.676 13 Ocon Alpine 1:45.570 4.090 14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:45.624 4.144 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:45.638 4.158 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:45.691 4.211 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.850 4.370 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:45.930 4.450 19 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:46.091 4.611 20 Perez Red Bull 1:48.240 6.760