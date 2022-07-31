Site logo

Hungary GP: Result

31/07/2022

Result of the Aramco Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 70 1h 39:35.912
2 Hamilton Mercedes 70 + 0:07.834
3 Russell Mercedes 70 + 0:12.337
4 Sainz Ferrari 70 + 0:14.579
5 Perez Red Bull 70 + 0:15.688
6 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:16.047
7 Norris McLaren 70 + 1:18.300
8 Alonso Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
9 Ocon Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
10 Vettel Aston Martin 69 + 1 Lap
11 Stroll Aston Martin 69 + 1 Lap
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 69 + 1 Lap
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
14 Schumacher Haas 69 + 1 Lap
15 Ricciardo McLaren 69 + 1 Lap
16 Magnussen Haas 69 + 1 Lap
17 Albon Williams 69 + 1 Lap
18 Latifi Williams 69 + 1 Lap
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 68 + 2 Laps
Bottas Alfa Romeo 65 Retired

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:21.386 (Lap 57)

