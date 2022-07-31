Verstappen victory in Hungary consolidates championship lead

Unlike some, we simply loathe the ongoing tendency to 'big up' events in advance - more than anything this is due to the fact that in most cases the greater the sense of anticipation the greater the eventual let-down.

How many times has that promised thriller turned out to be a damp squib, while, usually due to events unforeseen and beyond anyone's control, the expected procession turns out to be the race of the season.

All week we have been told that the Hungaroring is not a track where overtaking is possible and fans of a certain vintage may well remember Thierry Boutsen giving a perfect example of this.

However, over the years, going all the way back to that move Nigel Mansell made on Ayrton Senna, we have seen that fortune favours the brave here. Indeed, one might even say that - sorry - those who are hungry enough will find a way.

Thus far, events have certainly conspired to present us with a classic, be it George Russell seeking to do a Thierry, or the Red Bull pair opting for new engines overnight.

As if that wasn't enough, we have the Ferrari pair seeking to make short work of Russell - and possibly each other - whilst fending off the attention of Norris and the Alpines.

Last year's bad boy, Valtteri Bottas, starts alongside Hamilton and ahead of Ricciardo, with the Haas pair eager to get back into the points.

In all honesty, one cannot help but feel that we are being played in terms of Mercedes, the wild variations in performance from session-to-session are totally inexplicable. One minute the team appears to be staring into the abyss, only to then insist that the title is still on the table.

Of course, a remarkable come-back in the second half of the season is the sort of thing that only movie scriptwriters can dream about.

Whether Russell does have the wherewithal to hold off the Ferraris today remains to be seen, however it is unlikely. In which case he must concentrate on a podium finish.

Other than the weather and reliability, the real game changer could be the likes of Alonso, who, courtesy of the 2022 DRS train phenomenon and the 'Thierry factor', could wreak havoc over the course of the afternoon, thwarting the best plans of his rivals, including the Bulls. Of course, while some drivers may opt to hold station and await an opportunity, others are only ever a millisecond away from the red mist, which is when 'incidents' begin to occur.

If it remains dry it could be a one-stopper or a two-stopper. Friday's running suggests that the soft could be a viable race tyre, as part of either a one-stop or a two-stop strategy. A one-stopper could be soft to hard, or medium to hard (which requires a bit less management over the opening stint).

However, most drivers will probably stop only once, in order to safeguard track position.

That said, a two-stopper is also a good option, very close to a one-stopper in terms of overall time. The obvious two-stopper would be soft-medium-medium, but soft-medium-soft is another interesting option - with the cars much lighter towards the end of the race.

While it was predicted that today would be dry but cool, there are some very dark clouds in the vicinity, and it is quite possible that the Weather Gods have a few surprises in store for us.

Whatever else, the fact that Esteban Ocon won here twelve months ago is ample evidence that Hungary has a knack of throwing up surprises.

The pitlane opens and Stroll leads the way, followed by Verstappen, Zhou, Sainz, Vettel and Leclerc.

It is currently 19 degrees C in terms of air temperature, while the track temperature is 27% degrees. Other than the concern over those ominous clouds, the other factor which is likely to play a part today is the wind, which is remarkably strong.

Indeed, even on their way to the grid a number of drivers experience lock-ups, among them Verstappen, Russell and Ricciardo. The chicane at Turns 6/7 proving particularly problematic.

Hamilton complains of a vibration from his brakes. No such issues for Verstappen however who reports that: "All is OK".

No sooner has race control confirmed a 60% chance of rain than the first spots begin to fall.

"We expect it to begin in five minutes and last for ten minutes, higher intensity than what we're seeing now," Russell is warned. Bottas is told that the rain, when it comes, will not be very heavy.

Russell is on softs as is Norris, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Perez, Stroll, Tsunoda, Albon, Vettel and Gasly, who starts from the pitlane, while the rest are on mediums.

As they head off on the formation lap it is still spitting with rain.

All get away though the Bulls are remarkably slow heading off... possibly in a bid to leave the leaders waiting on the grid that little bit longer.

The grid forms... Hamilton is still complaining about a vibration from his brakes.

They're away. Russell gets away well, and as Sainz moves across the track, presumably to get the two, Norris and Ocon move up on the inside.

Sainz is all over the Mercedes into Turn 1, with Leclerc behind and Norris on the inside of Hamilton. However, the Mercedes driver runs wide exiting the first corner.

Verstappen, who made a great start, going around the outside of several cars in Turn 1, is past Alonso and challenging Ocon for sixth. However, heading into Turn 3 Alonso gets back past the world champion, while Perez is just behind.

At the end of lap 1, as the VSC is deployed, it's: Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Ocon, Alonso, Verstappen, Perez and Magnussen.

The VSC is the result of an incident involving Albon and Vettel, the Williams having incurred damage which has left debris on the track at Turn 5. Magnussen and Ricciardo also clashed in Turn 1 the replays reveal.

"Never, never in all my life have I saw a defence like Esteban today, never," complains Alonso of his teammate's antics at the start.

The VSC is withdrawn at the end of lap 2, as Albon pits.

Perez complains of a "weird sound" from his engine when using high gears.

Catching the Ferraris on the hop, Russell is making good use of his softs as he builds a 2s lead, while Ocon, in sixth, is heading the expected DRS train.

A bold move sees Verstappen pass Alonso in Turn 4 for 7th.

Ricciardo and Magnussen having a great fight for 10th, as Verstappen is all over the back of Ocon.

Like Albon before him, Magnussen is shown the black and orange flag as he has car damage.

Another great move sees Verstappen pass Ocon under braking for the hairpin, as Perez is all over Alonso in the battle for 7th.

Next up for Verstappen is Hamilton who is 2.5s up the road.

On lap 9, Perez sweeps by Ocon as the Bulls now lie 6th and 7th. Out front, Russell leads Sainz by 2.4s.

Hamilton is advised that the softs runners - who include his teammate - are showing signs of deg on their fronts.

That will be of little comfort to the seven-time champ who has Verstappen (softs) all over his rear.

At the end of lap 11, as Verstappen sizes up Hamilton the Briton passes Norris at Turn 1. In Turn 3 the world champion passes the McLaren and sets about hunting down Hamilton again.

A laps later Perez sails past Norris to claim 6th.