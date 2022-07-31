Hungary GP: Race team notes - Pirelli

From P10 on the grid, Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix with a two-stop strategy, starting on the P Zero Red soft tyre and then doing two stints on the P Zero Yellow medium: the strategy we had predicted as fastest.

The two Mercedes were second and third, each on a different run plan from each other and Verstappen, to make it three different strategies in the top three. There were different strategies all the way down the grid, with half the field starting on the medium and the other half on the soft.

The weather made the Hungarian Grand Prix extremely complicated: the race was run in cool conditions (around 20 degrees ambient and 25 on track) with rain just before and during the final couple of laps of the race. Some strong winds also affected the aerodynamic balance.

Pirelli now remains in Hungary for more 2023 prototype slick tyre testing, with Aston Martin and Mercedes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mario Isola: "I'm very happy for the hundreds of thousands of spectators who came to the track and all the other fans around the world who saw three teams in a close fight for victory for the first time this season. This is a win for everyone in Formula 1, and it was also great to see around 10 different tyre strategies during the race - with every compound used - which all played their part in delivering an exciting and spectacular grand prix, just as we have seen all year so far. Budapest now marks the beginning of the summer break, but not straight away for us: on Tuesday and Wednesday we stay here at the Hungaroring to continue our 2023 testing programme. It's the final push before the holidays, which we will tackle safe in the knowledge of all the work that has been carried out thanks to the efforts of everyone at Pirelli: both present on the track, and back at base in Milan."