Belgian GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It felt good out there today and the lap-times looked good as well. We tried all the tyre compounds, and the performance felt decent across all three. We do not know what the weather will bring tomorrow, so it is really tricky to figure out where we will be when qualifying comes around, but I am hopeful we will be in the mix for some good points this weekend."

Sebastian Vettel: "It is always great to drive at Spa - even in today's changeable conditions. I struggled a little bit in the second session - I did not really feel very confident with the car - but I am pretty sure tomorrow will be better. The sessions were mostly dry, but it was more about trying to find a feel with the car today. We will have a proper look at the data tonight and I am sure we will take a step forward for tomorrow."