Alonso: It's not about the pay cheque, insists Krack

Aston Martin boss, Mike Krack insists that Fernando Alonso has not joined the team for big money nor is he guaranteed number one status.

"Fernando and Lance will have equal status," says the German in an interview on the team's website. "Fernando didn't ask for anything like that.

"There's been talk in the media of him being offered things like number one status and a huge salary," he continues, "but I can assure you Fernando is not doing it for either the status or the pay cheque.

"Of course, the package has to be commensurate with a driver of Fernando's calibre and experience," he admits, "but the speed with which the agreement was made tells you that things like salary or the detail of the deal were not the prime motivators for Fernando. He said it himself before the break, when both parties want to agree on something, it only takes ten minutes.

"What convinced Fernando is the opportunity to be part of a team that's progressing and where he can make a real impact," insists the German, his team, currently ninth in the standings, showing no sign of significant progress any time soon.

"Fernando is a machine... a racing machine," says Krack. "He's totally focused on racing. He's determined to perform and compete at the highest level and sees Aston Martin as the team that will enable him to do that.

"He sees the potential of the team, the new facilities we're building, the people we're hiring, the investment being made, the steps forward the Aston Martin brand is taking, and he sees it as an opportunity. Aston Martin is the best opportunity for him to achieve his ambitions."

41 last month, some question the Spaniard's age, which is understood to have been a significant factor as Alpine dithered over re-signing the two-time world champion.

"I don't see Fernando's age as an issue," says Krack. "For me, it doesn't change a thing. He should be judged on his speed and performance on track, and it's clear he's as good as ever. Besides, isn't 40 the new 30? I turned 50 this year and people keep telling me it's the new 40. If that's true, then Fernando is only 31!

"I wouldn't rule out the possibility that there are ample years ahead together, if we can make the progress we need with the competitiveness of the car. We underperformed as a team last season and this season; we know we must deliver a front running car."