Ricciardo: "I still believe I belong in F1"

His F1 future seemingly hanging in the balance, Daniel Ricciardo believes he "belongs in F1" and "can do it".

There can be no doubt what one of the biggest topics of conversation is going to be in the paddock in a few days when the teams assemble at Spa for the resumption of the 2022 season.

Yes, there's the technical directive aimed at reducing bouncing which looks set to further aid Mercedes' revival, not to mention the regulation change for 2023 sure to get the likes of Christian Horner and Mattia Binotto spitting feathers. However, surely the big talking point, certainly at the official FIA press conferences, is sure to be the Oscar Piastri affair.

Barely had the dust settled following the Hungarian Grand Prix than Aston Martin announced the recruitment of Fernando Alonso for 2023. Shortly after, Alpine announced Piastri as 'replacement' for the Spaniard only for the Australian to claim that he will not be driving for the French team, at which point it emerged that McLaren is his most likely berth.

All of which has left Daniel Ricciardo facing an uncertain future, seemingly out of the McLaren drive and not entirely convinced that Alpine still wants him back.

With the French team the only competitive seat available, some, including former racer Ralf Schumacher, have opined that this might be the end of the road for Ricciardo, however the Australian doesn't agree. Indeed, it was around this time last year that an, admittedly somewhat fortuitous, victory at Monza appeared to turn his season around. It was a victory, much like Monaco in 2018, that was widely seen as redemption for the popular Aussie.

"The truth is, the highs you get are just so high because so much goes into it," he tells Speedcafe.com. "Of course you take risks, like to win a race for example, you haven't gone for a Sunday drive, you've put it all on the line, the team has, you've pushed your body, mentally and physically. So then the high and the reward is pretty amazing and pretty spectacular.

"I could probably keep going, but there are a few things." he continues. "I believe I still thrive off it because I still believe I belong (in Formula 1) and can do it. That's what really gets me jacked.

"And the love of it," he adds, "as well as knowing that any weekend that could be there, like it could be around the corner, you know.

"Monza last year, that was… you know, a week before in Zandvoort, no-one was predicting that, not even myself, so even just the thought of a weekend like that could be one week away, it's pretty cool."

Despite his insistence that he belongs in F1, the final decision may not be up to him. With this is mind, not to mention the whole Piastri/Alpine/McLaren saga, it must be difficult to remain motivated.

Asked what keeps him motivated at such a time, he replies: "There's certainly a few things. Like, the competition, it has to be one of the only sports in the world where there's only 20 people that are doing it.

"The competition is such like a small, 0.001 percent of a group. So to be able to not only be part of that group, but to compete inside that group, that's such a unique thing in itself. And so I love that."