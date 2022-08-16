2023 Australian GP date revealed

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has announced that the 2023 running of the Grand Prix in Albert Park will take place on 2 April.

"The 2023 Formula 1 calendar is close to being finalised in totality," Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Andrew Westacott told Speedcafe.com.

"It always happens around this particular part of the year," he added. "There's no doubt, however, there's still some moving parts. The exciting thing for all Australian race fans, Melbourne fans, visitors to Melbourne, and Albert Park, we're not one of those moving parts. So whilst there's still some moving parts on the calendar, we're not one of those.

"The dealings that Formula 1 are having is to lock away other dates in other jurisdictions around the world," he admitted. "The great thing is, we'll be Round 3. April 2 is the date for next year.

"These processes have always got to go through, and this is the point I'd absolutely emphasise, it's still always got to go through the World Motor Sport Council at the FIA. But the fact that we'll be Round 3 on April 2, is probably one of the easier parts to do when you're going through the calendar."

A major change to next year's event sees the inclusion of the official FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships, neither having previously been held in Australia

"It's exciting to have Formula 1 in Melbourne until 2035 but the thing that actually adds the icing on the cake is to have Aussies confirmed as race starters, and also highly likely to have Australians across F1, F2, and F3 with Callan Williams and Jack (Doohan) doing well and truly cemented in F2, and (Christian) Mansell in F3," said Westacott.

"It is really exciting. It's great to have home-grown talent across all three categories, and it's great to be able to give these young aspirational Aussie drivers the opportunity to race in front of their home fans and their family and friends."

While the calendar won't be finalised until October, the season will kick-off in Bahrain before heading to Saudi Arabia and then down to Melbourne.