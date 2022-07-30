Hungary GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "To qualify 14th was not what we really wanted today. Yesterday we looked more competitive, but the conditions were very different today and we just generally struggled for grip. We will have to look at the data to analyse why things panned out the way they did today. We have been performing better on race day, but it is tricky to overtake here - so it will be tough to make progress in the race, but there might be some interesting weather tomorrow which can go in our favour."

Sebastian Vettel: "The off this morning in FP3 was a shame - obviously, it was my mistake, but I wasn't pushing too hard when it happened. The track improved quite a bit throughout Q1. I thought my first lap was good, but then I could only do one cool-lap, so the tyres were still a bit too hot for my final lap. It doesn't leave us in a good place for tomorrow. Getting the car repaired for qualifying with just minutes to spare makes failing to get out of Q1 hurt that bit more. There is very little possibility to overtake around here, so we will need to see what we can do with the strategy in tomorrow's race."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Days like these show the grit and determination of the whole team. Lance did well this afternoon to progress into Q2, ultimately ending up in 14th position. But we did not have the pace to be in contention for Q3. Sebastian had a difficult day. After hitting the barriers at the end of FP3 and damaging his car, it was a race against time to have everything ready for qualifying. But, once again, our mechanics worked faultlessly to fix the damage. They got the car ready ahead of Q1, but Sebastian unfortunately finished up in 18th place. These positions leave us with a lot to do tomorrow, but, with changeable conditions still on the cards, anything could happen."